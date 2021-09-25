Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lowered by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $294.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.92 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.