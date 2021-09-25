AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a payout ratio of 103.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $226.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.06.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

