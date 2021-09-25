AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AXIS Capital worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,477,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,825,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,900,000 after acquiring an additional 102,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

