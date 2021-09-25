Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $204.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

AXON traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.43 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $84.58 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.17 and its 200-day moving average is $161.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $24,770,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $46,322,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

