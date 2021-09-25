Aytu Biopharma (AYTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 27th. Analysts expect Aytu Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AYTU stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Aytu Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aytu Biopharma stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 189.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aytu Biopharma were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

