B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $485,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.64. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $152.92.

