B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 44 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 27.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,697,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,530 shares of company stock valued at $70,486,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $508.04 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.50 and a fifty-two week high of $518.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.04 and a 200-day moving average of $346.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

