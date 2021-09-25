Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $24.69 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of American Water Works worth $24,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 32.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in American Water Works by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 21,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in American Water Works by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 15.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 8.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 73,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $176.79 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

