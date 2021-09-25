Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $28.17 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Atlassian worth $28,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $413.94 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $175.78 and a 52-week high of $420.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of -147.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.88.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.11.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

