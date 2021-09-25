Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) versus Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Financial Survey

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 36.12% 15.23% 1.65% Meta Financial Group 25.19% 16.26% 1.82%

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank First and Meta Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $124.22 million 4.26 $38.05 million $5.07 13.61 Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 3.09 $104.72 million $2.43 21.24

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bank First has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bank First and Meta Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

Bank First currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.02%. Meta Financial Group has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Meta Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Bank First.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Bank First on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services & Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

