Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $213.10 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $213,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,888,000 after acquiring an additional 956,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 254.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 738,367 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

