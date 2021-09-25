Barings LLC Acquires Shares of 8,204 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 302.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,799,000 after purchasing an additional 213,927 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,298,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

