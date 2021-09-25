Barings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 161,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,112,000 after buying an additional 285,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.76.

NYSE HCA opened at $256.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.74 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

