BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $162,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,553,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,899,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,947 shares of company stock valued at $79,583,203. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $5.90 on Friday, hitting $379.52. 206,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,055. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.33 and its 200 day moving average is $328.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.88. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $219.20 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.