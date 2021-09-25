Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 50.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.53.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

