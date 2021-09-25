Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $74,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess stock opened at $424.00 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.70 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

