Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 722 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,668,000 after buying an additional 865,756 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,464,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,005,000 after buying an additional 710,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after buying an additional 1,510,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schlumberger by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

