BlackHat Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, BlackHat has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

