BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,010,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 528,773 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.89% of Darden Restaurants worth $1,315,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,323,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

