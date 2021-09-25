Blank Wallet Reaches Market Cap of $6.88 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $198,151.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00067780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00104732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00135867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,504.94 or 1.00511991 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,846.62 or 0.06731440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.69 or 0.00753614 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.