Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,070. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

