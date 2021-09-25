BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.91 ($70.48).

EPA:BNP opened at €54.80 ($64.47) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.26. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

