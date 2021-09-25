Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 47,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 412,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44.

About Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Bon Natural Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bon Natural Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.