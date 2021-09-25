Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.01 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.62 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. 4,332,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

