Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $457,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,146,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $245.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.49. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

