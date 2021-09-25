Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $545,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,645 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after buying an additional 1,155,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,012,000 after buying an additional 200,995 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,870,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,618,000 after acquiring an additional 83,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NYSE:BK opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

