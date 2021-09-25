Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 241.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

