Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,247 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.19.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

