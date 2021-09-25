Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 106.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 30.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

