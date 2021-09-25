Brokerages Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 74,034 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 266.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 8,893,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.40 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.77%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

