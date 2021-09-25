Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report sales of $175.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported sales of $149.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $657.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Photronics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 279,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,023. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $862.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,621 in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 297,757 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Photronics by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 182,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Photronics by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,117,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Photronics by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 99,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

