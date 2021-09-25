Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $1,097,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.77. The company had a trading volume of 469,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,452. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,475.90 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.58.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.