Brokerages Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report $18.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $17.00 million. Veru posted sales of $11.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $68.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $82.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $87.22 million, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. 507,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,661. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.28 million, a P/E ratio of -906.09 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Veru in the 1st quarter worth about $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veru by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 801,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 2,465.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 524,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

