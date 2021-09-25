Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.41 Million

Brokerages predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post sales of $102.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.89 million and the lowest is $102.00 million. First Busey reported sales of $102.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $398.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $399.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $408.36 million, with estimates ranging from $407.00 million to $409.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 118,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.09. First Busey has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

