Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.41 Million

Brokerages predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post sales of $102.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.89 million and the lowest is $102.00 million. First Busey reported sales of $102.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $398.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $399.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $408.36 million, with estimates ranging from $407.00 million to $409.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Busey.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BUSE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 118,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.09. First Busey has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.
About First Busey
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
