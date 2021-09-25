Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) PT at $69.00

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 39.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 686,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,395. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

