Brokerages Set Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CASA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 336,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.07. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

