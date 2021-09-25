Brokerages Set Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) PT at $547.32

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $595.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TMO stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $609.78. 1,300,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $412.80 and a 12-month high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

