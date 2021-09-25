Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Cable One worth $1,357,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,859.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,982.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,873.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total value of $68,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,821 shares of company stock worth $13,877,532. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

