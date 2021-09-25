Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 9,000 Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $132,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $274,143.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,805.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

CLFD stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $629.15 million, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

