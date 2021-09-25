Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $53.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.