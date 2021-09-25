Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist decreased their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,787,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. Camping World has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 3.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

