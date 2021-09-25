Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,023. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $46.26.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

