Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to announce $60,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $260,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRDF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.36. 608,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,773. The company has a market capitalization of $291.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.78. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.