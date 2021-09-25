CargoX (CXO) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $59.28 million and approximately $73,756.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00056709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00126560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043307 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

