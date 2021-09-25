Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $925.70 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. Catalent reported sales of $845.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.34. The company had a trading volume of 614,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.26.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

