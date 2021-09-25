CBM Bancorp, Inc. (CBMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) announced an annual dividend on Friday, September 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

CBMB opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CBM Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Get CBM Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of CBM Bancorp worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for CBM Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBM Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.