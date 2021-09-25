CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.50

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) declared an annual dividend on Friday, September 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.
CBMB stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. CBM Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
CBM Bancorp Company Profile
CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.
