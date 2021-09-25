Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.37). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $55.21. 267,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,180. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 3.06.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

