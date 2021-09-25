Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,822.86.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,937.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,870.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,595.13. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

