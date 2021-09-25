Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 66,067 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,067 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.36% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $30,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 771,704 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $24,304,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 131,901 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,768,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 175.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 111,578 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $55.34 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

